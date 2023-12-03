In a significant diplomatic move, President Tinubu had an engaging session with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates

The meeting, held on Sunday, December 3, aimed at reinforcing the robust partnership between Nigeria and the UAE

Tinubu expressed the fruitful nature of the bilateral discussions and emphasized the shared commitment to expanding ties between both nations

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dubai - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a crucial meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Sunday, December 3.

Tinubu moves to reinforce strong ties between Nigeria and Dubai following his meeting with the UAE president in Dubai. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu holds talks with UAE president

The president made this known in a post on his official X page (formerly Twitter) accompanied by pictures.

President Tinubu tweeted:

"Had a fruitful bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today, reinforcing the strong Nigeria-UAE partnership and our shared commitment to expanding ties between both countries."

As seen in the pictures, the president was in the company of Nigeria's national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the minister of Solid Minerals Development of Nigeria, Dele Alake, and some other top government officials.

Sunday's meeting becomes President Tinubu's second most important engagement since he arrived in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the president earlier jetted out of Nigeria to the United Arab Emirates to attend the COP28 Climate Summit scheduled for December 1 and 2, 2023, with the theme, "Unite, Act, and Deliver."

Tinubu rolls out 100 electric buses across Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced Nigeria's forthcoming deployment of 100 electric buses, marking a pivotal move towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

Emphasizing the significance of this initiative, President Tinubu underscored the country's commitment to substantially reducing its carbon footprint and modernizing its transportation systems.

The announcement was made during a meeting with stakeholders and investors in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as detailed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential spokesman, in a statement released in Abuja on the same day.

Atiku speaks about FG restoring Intels' contract

In another development, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP said he had already 'divested' from Integrated Logistic Services Nigeria Limited (Intels) and, thus, could not have been a beneficiary of the decision to rescind the cancellation of the contract between Intels and the FG.

Legit.ng recalls that some reports claimed that the Nigerian government restored the boat service contract to Intels after three years. Some posts, especially on WhatsApp, still linked Intels to Atiku.

In a social media post on Sunday morning, December 3, Atiku stressed that he sold Intels to Orlean Investment Group.

Source: Legit.ng