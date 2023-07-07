The 2023 UTME top scorer, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh Precious has revealed how Pastor William Kumuyi inspired her journey to success

Umeh disclosed that she was inspired by Pastor Kumuyi to be hardworking and strive for excellence in her studies and this led to her recent feat

At the tender age of 16, Umeh originally from Anambra state, scored an impressive 360 out of 400 marks in the examination

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh Precious has shared her journey to success.

Umeh who came top in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) with a cumulative mark of 360, has revealed how the founder of Deeper Life, Pastor William Kumuyi influenced her journey to success.

Miss Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Precious says she was inspired by Pastor Kumuyi and would love to meet with the man of God. Photo credit: Emelike Odu-Jackson, Onyewuotu Emeka Speedwell

How Pastor Kumuyi inspired my journey to success, JAMB top scorer, Umeh speaks

Speaking on her recent feat, the Anambra state teenager on Friday, July 7, Miss Umeh said Kumuyi played a vital role in her academic performance, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

According to her, she was inspired by Kumuyi’s personality, especially his command of language.

“Pastor Kumuyi is my greatest role model. He is the proprietor of my school. We have services in my school (Deeper Life).

“Any time he comes up to the stage to speak, I’m always awe about how he carries himself, talks and never afraid to say what needs to be said and how great he is and the respect people have for him,” she disclosed.

Umeh says she wished to meet Pastor Kumuyi

The Anambra-born student who revealed it was her first time writing the UTME, also wished to meet the Deeper Life founder if given the opportunity, Vanguard report added.

NAPPS celebrates best UTME student with 360 score, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh Precious

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Mowe unit, Ogun state, celebrated the top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Kamsiyochukwu Umeh Precious of Deeper Life High School, Mowe.

The coordinator of the NAPPS Mowe unit, Folorunsho Famiro, explained that the association chose to celebrate Umeh because she did the school proud with her unique score of 360 in the 2023 UTME.

Famiro explained further that the monthly meeting of July was unique because it gave them an opportunity to celebrate and honour Umeh whose school was under NAPPS, Mowe Unit.

