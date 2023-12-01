The Nigerian military has been thrown into shock following a crash that occurred in Port-Harcourt

The air force helicopter reportedly crashland and exploded on Friday morning, December 1st, 2023 at the NAF base

Eyewitnesses reported a thunderous sound and a subsequent thick flame, prompting concerns about potential casualties

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - On Friday, December 1, crew members cheated death as a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) helicopter, reportedly crashlanded and exploded at the NAF Base, Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

Sight scene of the military helicopter crash at NAF base in Port Harcourt. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force

Nigerian Air Force witnessed a scary moment

Although what led to the crash could not be immediately ascertained, The Punch reported that the incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday, around 7.50am to be precise.

Leadership also reported that all the five crew members survived and have been evacuated to a military facility for treatment.

Confirming the development, a source said:

“I was inside my apartment when I heard this thunderous sound at the NAF Base.

“The next thing I saw was a thick flame. I don’t know if there are casualties because I can’t go close to the scene for now. But I heard a blast twice. ”

NAF spokesman, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the development in a statement.

According to Gabkwet, the crash occurred at about 7.45am shortly after the aircraft took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers state.

He said:

“Fortunately, the entire crew of 5 survived the crash with very minor injuries and are currently being attended to at NAF Medical Centre Port Harcourt.”

As reported by The Nation, he added that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has immediately moved to Port Harcourt to assess the situation for himself and “see to the wellbeing of the crew and give further directives.”

