Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state government has said it is not going to bow to any propaganda, blackmail, or threat.

The Lagos government made this vow on Thursday, November 30, through the commissioner for environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Demolition: 'We won't succumb to blackmail', Lagos

Wahab declared that "the era of anyhowness is completely over".

The commissioner wrote on his verified X handle:

"We are not going to bow to any propaganda, blackmail, or threat. No one can break the law and still benefit from it. The law will take its course. The era of anyhowness is completely over!"

'Halt demolition of buildings': Obi to govts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 2023 election, said he was unhappy with the ongoing demolition of properties across Nigeria.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, November 30, Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, said the country is already hard and the government should not compound the woes of the people.

According to him, “what a responsive government should be doing under the current harsh economic conditions in the country is to come up with measures aimed at alleviating the people's hardships".

Lagos: Nigerians react to demolition of houses

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerians on social media spoke on the reported demolition of buildings belonging to Igbos at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area (LGA) of Lagos state, south-west Nigeria.

The Federal Housing Authority resumed the demolition of illegal buildings in Festac, Lagos, recently.

