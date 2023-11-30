A Bauchi state woman, Rhoda Jatau, has allegedly been detained for 18 months for condemning the lynching of Deborah Samuel

Nigerians have condemned the detention of a Bauchi state woman, Rhoda Jatau, for allegedly sharing a video condemning the lynching of Samuel Deborah.

Jatau has been detained for 18 months for condemning the lynching of Deborah, a 200-level student of Home Economics at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

The tragic incident happened on May 12, 2022, when Islamic extremists killed and set ablaze Deborah for advising her classmates against posting religious materials on their WhatsApp page.

The continuous detention of Jatau has led to a trending hashtag #FreeRhoda on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter)

In a report by The Punch, popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni joined to condemn Jatau’s 18 months detention and wrote:

“Rhoda Jatau is a Christian. A Mother of 5. She has spent over 18 months and counting in a Prison in Bauchi for condemning the gruesome and barbaric murder of Deborah; a fellow Christian. This is a crime against humanity and this madness must come to an end! FREE RHODA JATAU!!!”

A music executive, @ChubieUjah

“I don’t understand how this is happening in a civilised society that claims to be a secular state. What are they not telling us? Has our constitution been swapped for Sharia law without our knowledge?” while @ProsperLuis2 expressed that “Christians are suffering in northern Nigeria.”

@Uncle_Onos

“She has so far spent over 18 months languishing in Police detention. This is the height of wickedness and cruelty. Meanwhile, no word has been of how the killers of Deborah were treated by the Police. They are probably walking the streets freely. RHODA JATAU MUST BE FREED!!!”

@addel_

“Something would happen in Nigeria, and you would ask yourself, do we even have Christian leaders in Nigeria? I don’t even blame them, but the gullible Nigerians who see them as God, and when it’s time for them to stand up, they won’t. Arrest a Muslim and put him or her in prison and see if everyone would rest.”

@Cutefabulous02

“The injustice against Christians in the north is uncalled for. I wish the secularity of the Nigerian state is applicable to all the states of the federation. The day we would understand as people that humanity begot religion may mark the day of our liberation. #FreeRhoda”

