The Sokoto state police command has taken a major step to ensure Deborah Samuel's murder is not swept under the carpet

This is as the police authorities declared the suspects in the viral video footage making rounds on the internet wanted

ASP Sanusi Abubakar, the command's spokesperson called on the public to assist the Force to report relevant information regarding the suspects

The police in Sokoto has declared the men seen in the viral video of the murder of Deborah Samuel, the killed 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, for culpable murder.

Vanguard reports that the Sokoto state police command’s public relations officer, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, made this disclosure on Tuesday, May 17, through a statement.

While the two suspects arrested at the scene when police were dispersing the mob were charged to court on Monday and remanded in prison, the prime suspects that claimed the murder of Deborah Yakubu, on the viral video were declared wanted, Leadership added.

The men seen in the viral video of the murder of Deborah Samuel have been declared wanted by the police. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Abubakar said:

“Prime suspects that claimed responsibility for the murder of Deborah Samuel in the viral video were declared wanted."

Police appeal to the public for relevant information

He called on members of the public to cooperate with the police and report to the command or any security outfit in their domain if they have information on the suspects.

ASP Abubakar also assured that the Sokoto police command is committed to apprehending the suspects, adding:

“The command has already deployed all its intelligence and is on the lookout for the suspects.”

Late Deborah Samuel's parents say none of their remaining children will go to school again

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the bereaved parents of late Deborah Samuel said that none of their remaining kids will ever go to school.

Stating that his family will not seek any redress, Garba noted that he is yet to receive any call or message from the state government on the tragedy, adding that he does not want anything from anyone.

The bereaved middle-aged man lamented the fact that he used all his resources to fund the education of Deborah, the eldest among seven daughters, only for her life to be cut short like this.

Deborah Samuel: Sultan of Sokoto reacts to killing, burning of student

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto has condemned the gruesome killing and burning of Deborah.

The condemnation by Sultan Sa'ad Abubakar III came barely hours after the incident which has caused outrage across media space and the polity happened.

Abubakar also called on residents of Sokoto state to remain calm while urging security operatives to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

