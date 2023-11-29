Dr. Paul Akanmidu said Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, is distorting history

The lecturer of History at the Adekunle Ajasin University said Lagos was founded by the Aworis from Abeokuta

Akanmidu said the claim that the Binis founded Lagos is a slap on the history of the Awori people who have been there for several years

A lecturer of History at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Dr Paul Akanmidu, has tackled the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for claiming his ancestor's founder Lagos.

Akanmidu said Lagos was founded by the Aworis from Abeokuta in present-day Ogun state.

In an interview with The Punch, the university lecturer said it is not true and it’s a historical distortion for the Oba of Benin to claim that they founded Lagos.

“What we know in history is that Lagos was founded by the Aworis from Abeokuta. Look at the historical proximity of their place to that place; they were fishermen who were there at that time doing their fishing. I’m not disputing the fact that the Benin people must have come there because the Ilaje people also came, but people were coming from different places to tap into the benefits of that particular location.

“For the Oba now to claim such, it is a slap on the history of the Awori people who have been known to have been there several years before those people (Binis) came. They (the Binis) may come later and contribute to other aspects of Lagos, but to say that Lagos was founded by them is a historical distortion.”

