The issue of who the real owner of Lagos has become a trending topic after the visit of Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II

In a 2016 interview, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, said the first Oba of Lagos is a male descendant of the Oba of Benin.

The Lagos monarch, however, said that does not mean that the Bini people are the owners of Lagos Island

Lagos state - Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has made some clarifications on the owners of Lagos Island.

Oba Akiolu said Binis are not the owner of Lagos even though the first Oba of Lagos is a male descendant of the Oba of Benin.

Oba Akiolu says the first Oba Of Lagos is a male descendant of the Oba of Benin Photo Credit: @Opetuyii

In a 2016 interview, the Lagos monarch said the first Oba of Lagos was sent on a mission to Lagos by the then Oba of Benin.

He said Lagos is part and parcel of Benin in the past not in the present.

He added that he had a close relationship with the late Oba of Benin, who took him as a son.

“Lagos does not belong to Benins”: Balogun Eko counters Oba of Benin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Balogun of Eko Abisoye Oyeyemi Oshodi responded to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, and educated him about the real history of Lagos.

The first-class monarch revealed that Lagos State was founded by his ancestor, Prince Ado, the son of the first Oba of Benin. The Oba of Benin said that according to history, Prince Ado left the Benin Kingdom in the 15th century and established a settlement on the island of Lagos, which later became the capital of the state.

