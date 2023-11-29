Amid the different claims about the real owners of Lagos, Seun Kuti, in a viral video, stated that the state belongs to foreigners

In a clip, Seun stated that Lagos' economy was in the hands of foreigners, which makes them the owners

The singer also criticised those arguing among themselves as he asserted that Nigerians own nothing

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti has joined the trending conversation on social media focusing on the real owners of Lagos state.

Seun, in a video that has gone viral, boldly asserted that “Lagos is a white man’s land.”

Seun Kuti says foreigners control the majority of the investment in Lagos. Credit: @bigtbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, the owners of Lagos are foreigners who own the majority of the city’s real estate and investment, making them controllers.

Seun said:

“The whole of Nigeria, look at your oil industry, who is controlling it? It’s the whites. They hide it in plain sight. Eko Hotel, is the most expensive real estate in the whole of Lagos, who owns it? Is it you? Now, Eko Atlantic is an extension of Eko Hotel, owned by the same foreigners.”

He also knocked Nigerians dragging each other on social media as he said:

“Why are you guys shouting, ‘Lagos is Igbo land, Lagos is Yoruba land?’ Lagos is a white man’s land. Go to the Ministry of Land in Lagos and see how many percent of land in Lagos Yoruba people own."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Oba of Benin trended online after he said Lagos was founded by his ancestors.

Netizens react as Seun Kuti says Lagos belongs to foreigners

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

Obaibueku:

"He's actually the son of his father. Na wetin him papa fit yarn be this. Never for or against, just bring a different perspective to things."

FunnyliticaJoke:

"So seun you mean say Lagos wey we de drag as our own, we no own anything inside? God why na?"

simplycurtiz:

"Na Portuguese get lagos and na them name am lagos and it will interest you to know that there’s a city in Portugal called lagos. Yen yen yen thank you."

Oba of Lagos reacts to Oba of Benin's claim

Legit.ng previously reported that the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, made clarifications on the owners of Lagos Island.

According to Oba Akiolu, Binis were not the owners of Lagos, even though the first Oba of Lagos was a male descendant of the Oba of Benin.

In a 2016 interview, the Lagos monarch said the first Oba of Lagos was sent on a mission to Lagos by the then Oba of Benin.

Source: Legit.ng