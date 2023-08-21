A couple in Owerri, Imo state capital, have been sent to their early grave following an attack by unknown gunmen

Mr and Mrs Sampson Owobo were shot and killed by three armed men in Owerri, on Sunday night, August 20, 2023

Henry Okoye, spokesperson for the Imo state police command confirmed the development and noted that the commissioner has ordered an investigation into the matter

Owerri, Imo state - Unknown gunmen on Sunday night, August 20, shot dead a couple identified simply as Mr. and Mrs. Sampson Owobo in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The Punch reported that Owobo who hailed from Edo State was a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The Imo state police command has frowned at the unfortunate incident and has commenced an investigation. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The sad incident which happened beside the Chisco Transport company office very close to the Owerri Area police command office which also houses the Owerri Urban Police Divisional headquarters at Egbu Road-Owerri, the state capital, threw the residents and business owners into confusion.

While the residents immediately ran inside and locked all entries leading to their apartments, business people locked their shops and ran home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Police react as 3 armed men killed a couple in Imo state

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the spokesperson for the police in Imo state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the murder of the couple.

Okoye disclosed that the police in the state were on the trail of the fleeing suspects.

“The murder of the couple is highly condemnable. The CP frowns at the killing of the couple and he has immediately ordered an investigation into their killings with the mandate to apprehend the fleeing criminals,” Okoye said.

Gunmen invade church, kill pastor’s wife in PDP-controlled state

Suspected assassins invaded the God’s Vineyard of Grace Dominion Assembly, and attacked the pastor of the church, Reverend Samuel Chinyereugo, in Benin, Edo State.

In the process, they shot and killed Mrs. Peace Chinyereugo, wife of the pastor.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the church premises located in Upper Lawani Street, New Benin, Benin City.

Popular APC senator cries out as gunmen kill his loyal aide

The lawmaker representing Ogun West senatorial district, Solomon Adeola, has issued a strong statement regarding the death of his dedicated aide.

After attending the Monday plenary, on August 7, where 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees were screened and confirmed, Adeola reacted to the death of Olaniyi Sanni, who was murdered by unknown assailants on Saturday, August 5.

Source: Legit.ng