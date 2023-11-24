The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward, Ezinihitte Mbaise council area, Smith Chiedoziem Anyanwu, has been reported murdered in Imo state.

The Party’s Director of New Media, Lancelot Obiaku, confirmed the incident in Owerri on Friday, November 24, but provided no further details on the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The Imo state police command is yet to issue an official statement about the murder. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

Eye witness recount incident

Meanwhile, eyewitness accounts confirmed that he was killed in the presence of his wife and that the assailants were two in number and rode on a motorbike.

As reported by Vanguard, one of the eyewitnesses said:

"On arrival, they met his wife and asked her for her husband. As soon as they sighted, and identified him, they fired several shots at him and left only when they confirmed he had taken his last breath.

“The Ward Chairman’s murder has shaken both the PDP family and his community to their very foundation.

"Coming on the heels of the technical knockout the Party suffered in the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in the State, his murder couldn’t have been more depressing."

The tragic event reportedly occurred last Thursday, and as of this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, had not responded to inquiries about the matter.

Source: Legit.ng