Gunmen have struck in Imo state, killing a traditional ruler of Orsu Obodo in Oguta, HRH Eze Victor Ijioma

The traditional ruler was reportedly accosted and killed in his car, and his corpse was set ablaze by the gunmen

The assailants also killed the Traditional Prime Minister of Isama of the Mgbele community in his town on Thursday evening

Oguta, Imo state - HRH Eze Victor Ijioma, the Traditional Ruler of Orsu Obodo in Oguta local government area of Imo state, has been killed, and his corpse burnt to ashes by unknown gunmen on Thursday evening.

As reported by Daily Trust, the assailants, in a separate attack, also killed the Traditional Prime Minister of Isama of the Mgbele community in the council.

The traditional ruler was killed in his car before his corpse was set ablaze by the gunmen who accosted him ruler at Umuamaka junction in the neighbouring Izombe town, a source from Orsu Obodo said.

The same Thursday evening, the gunmen killed the Traditional Prime minister of Mgbele, whose name was unavailable at the time of publishing.

According to the source, in an attempt to fish out the perpetrators, security men have increased their presence in Izombe, Mgbele, and other parts of the Oguta local council of Imo state.

The state police public relations officer, ASP Henry Okoye, however, told journalists that the incident has yet to be brought to his attention officially.

