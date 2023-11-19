'The Experience', usually held in Lagos, is a ministry expression of House On The Rock church

Captains of industries, diplomats, government officials, and statesmen often attend The Experience Lagos event

Former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, have attended the programme

Onikan, Lagos state - The Experience’s musical event is commonly referred to as The Experience Concert or The Experience Lagos.

Legit.ng reports that the event is an annual, free gospel music concert held in Nigeria.

Convened in 2006 and hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the head of all House On The Rock, the first concert of 'The Experience' reportedly had an attendance of 70,000 people.

The concert features local and international artists such as Don Moen, CeCe Winans, Kirk Franklin, Donnie McClurkin, Frank Edwards, Chioma Jesus, Tope Alabi, and Nathaniel Bassey.

The Experience is dubbed the biggest gospel musical concert in Africa.

The Experience Lagos 2023 date

Legit.ng understands that the Experience Lagos 2023 (Experience 18) will be held on Friday, December 8. The event starts at 7 PM (West Africa Time, WAT).

Organisers have asked prospective attendees to get their "dancing shoes ready to express gratitude to God".

Where will The Experience be held?

The Experience 18 will be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos Island.

Lagos Island is popular for hosting concerts, competitions, and football matches.

The Experience 18

‘The Experience’ 18 is expected to be a free, all-night gospel music concert featuring some of the most celebrated and exceptional psalmists from Nigeria and across the globe.

Now in its 18th edition, attendees are expected to experience comedy performances, goodwill messages, and intercessory prayers.

This year’s edition will once again bring together internationally-recognised artistes and luminaries all uniting under the banner of Jesus Christ.

Where can I watch Experience live?

‘The Experience 18’ will be live-streamed across social media and terrestrial TV stations; DSTV, and GoTV.

Also, to stream The Experience 2023 live from the comfort of your home, go to live.theexperiencelagos.com. To watch The Experience 2023 on YouTube – follow this link to livestream.

You can stay up to date with the latest and/or check out more information about The Experience Lagos on its official website here.

