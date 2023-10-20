A Nigerian gospel singer, Samuel Oguche, has gone viral online after clips of something he recently did on stage went viral

Samuel, during a recent ministration in Jalingo, Taraba State, was seen arriving on stage in a closed coffin for a performance

Photos from the ministration shared online have sparked reactions as some people hail him, while others slammed him

A young Nigerian gospel artiste, Samuel Oguche, aka Onoja, has caused a massive stir online after recent photos of his performance at a church in Jalingo went viral.

The gospel singer shared photos of his performance on his social media page with a story of how he got inspired to go inside a coffin.

Photos of gospel singer Samuel Oguche arriving on stage for ministration inside a coffin go viral. Photo credit: @samueloguche

Source: Instagram

Funeral Service - Death Of Self

Samuel Oguche, in his post, had revealed that for him to enter his ordination fully he had to be reborn.

Onoja noted that the only way for him to be reborn was to die and come back to life, which was why he held a funeral service for himself.

The viral photos of Onoja arriving on stage in a coffin were from a church programme in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The programme was titled, 'Funeral Service - Death Of Self.' The photos posted online have stirred up a storm on social media, leading to different reactions from netizens.

See Samuel Oguche's post below:

Reactions trail photos of Samuel Oguche's recent performance

See how netizens reacted to Onoja's performance in Jalingo:

@Hope Dauda Gaina-The Counsellor:

"This is electrifying, greater grace bro."

@SasAbaya:

"A little more time! There's a prophecy over me."

@EzeNicholasChibundum:

"Guy u tried, I no fit enter that thing no matter the message I'm trying to convey. Hope u prayed before and after this display. Coffin is not a good symbol physically and spiritually..., We love you Onoja."

@EuniceAdamu:

"This is powerful."

@VictorG.Oguche:

"Bravo! Painting Pictures with Scriptures."

@ToniWilms:

"Omo mad thing. God bless your heart Egodo!"

@GraceIshaya:

"More grace sir. But we wouldn't allow stone Or dead to worship our God. Thanks You for encouraged me, a worshipper will raise again."

@Emeka Ubaka:

"Great grace bro !!! It's the coffin for me."

@AngeloOliver:

"Kaaiiiii!!! You are a message. I pray for the grace to finish well... More grace."

Source: Legit.ng