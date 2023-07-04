Celebrated Nigerian gospel artist Tope Alabi was recently recognised by the US House of Representative

The music evangelist hosted a 2-day praise concert in Houston, Texas, where she received the recognition

Sharing a video from the outstanding event, Tope dedicated the achievement to her creator and expressed her immense joy

Indigenous gospel singer Tope Alabi was recognised recently by the US House of Representatives during her music concert in Houston, Texas.

The artist, who has been under fire over the choice of lyrics in her most recent song, took to social media to announce her latest endorsement.

Lovely pictures of Tope Alabi Credit: @tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video from the event, Tope dedicated the certificate of recognition to her creator and hinted that it was a big surprise.

In her words:

"I DEDICATE THIS TO JESUS! This came to me as a surprise. I want to say a big thank you to the US House of Representatives, Houston, Texas, under Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

See her video below:

Fans celebrate Tope Alabi

Legit.ng captured some of the comments on the singer’s post while relating her win to the recent controversy surrounding her talent. See them below:

feyisayorichards:

"Mummy Ebotope Alabi tiiii pada gba award oooohHe who God has blessed, no man can curse."

tinomaria2:

"Congratulations @tope_alabi_ Auntie Mii to sha proper! You are a living Sacrifice and so am I. Only the Children of GOD can understand the meaning of Living Sacrifice because JESUS IS THE FIRST AND ONLY SACRIFICIAL LAMB; we have been asked to offer ourselves as living Sacrifices in Union with our Saviour! Mo Debo, Mo Ru Moye!❤️❤️❤️❤️ Haters can only try, when GOD's got you, you keep you."

oreofewilliamsawojesu:

" ❤️❤️❤️.. You sit down behind pads and be writing aboru boye is kinikan kinikan lol. When you offer yourself as a LIVING SACRIFICE and you boldly proclaim it through implied metaphors in the language the heathens will understand, the one who has accepted you as 'sacrifice', will, himself proclaim you in the land you expect not. Inu mi de n dun ."

chigozie_wisdom:

"This just the beginning my dearest mummy. Eyes have not seen ears have not heard what God has prepare for you. A very big group ma. You will never go down in Jesus name. Amen."

chike.praise:

"Kai mama Tope pls help me give ur designer one bottle of pepsi I will pay,this outfit is full of majesty❤️❤️, Golden outfit on a Golden mother,we love u❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng