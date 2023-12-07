Several places of worship and businesses have been sealed by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA)

Churches, mosques, hotels, nightclubs and other venues were sealed over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

The Commissioner of the Environment and Water Resources in the state, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) officials have taken a crucial step in restoring environment order and sanity in the state.

The agency sealed several churches, mosques, hotels, nightclubs and other leisure places all across the state over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

The Commissioner of the Environment and Water Resources in the state, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @tokunbo_wahab, on Thursday, December 7.

LASEPA disclosed the sealed places of worship to include the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Sanctuary of Favour), Cherubim & Seraphim (Ayo ni), Station of Relief Christ Ministry, Ifelodun Mosque, amongst others.

Entertainment centres such as; Euphoria Night Club, Mainland Leisure View Hotel, House 46 Hotel and Suites, Selino Hotel, Lady B Gold Bar, Da-Villa Hotel, Perch Hotel & Suites, and Avro Supermarket were also sealed on Wednesday, December 6.

Nigerian Lady reports Redeem Church to LASEPA for noise pollution

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady reported a worship centre of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to the LASEPA over noise pollution.

The lady identified as Oreoluwa, disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday, January 28, where she heaved a sigh of relief that the agency gave her a call with the promise to address the problem.

When contacted, Oreoluwa told Legit.ng that frustration drove her into reporting the church to the agency. She noted that the church holds three services a week and the noise from the building made it difficult for her to take calls or sleep.

Man storms church with 3 dogs to warn them over their noise

A short video showed the moment a man angrily stormed a church to register his displeasure over their incessant noise pollution.

In the clip circulating on social media, the man entered the church premises with his three dogs while their service was ongoing. His presence appeared to disrupt proceedings and congregants confronted him, while some watched with dismay.

