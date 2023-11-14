27-year-old, Oladimeji Hassan, has been arrested for having a locally made gun and twenty-five live cartridges.

Berger, Lagos state - Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 27-year-old, Oladimeji Hassan, for having a locally made gun and twenty-five live cartridges.

Hasan was arrested by the police in the Berger area of Lagos state on Tuesday, November 14.

The police disclosed this via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @LagosPoliceNG.

According to the short statement, the investigation is still ongoing.

“Oladimeji Hassan ‘m’ aged 27 was arrested at Berger earlier today by officers of Ojodu Division after he was searched and found with a locally made gun and twenty-five live cartridges. The investigation is ongoing.”

