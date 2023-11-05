President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to attend the Saudi-Africa summit and the Arab African summit

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said Tinubu is attending to attract businesses and additional Foreign Direct Investment to Nigeria

He said the economic ties between the regions and many other areas of mutual concern would be addressed

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to depart for Saudi Arabia to attend the Saudi-Africa summit and the Arab African summit.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said both summits are scheduled to hold on November 10 and 11, 2023, respectively, The Punch reported.

Ngelale said Tinubu’s appearance at the summits marks fresh moves to engage Arab nations to attract businesses and additional Foreign Direct Investment to Nigeria.

He disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday, November 5, according to Vanguard.

“The first of which is the Saudi-Africa Summit, at which several areas of mutual concern will be addressed with respect to the economic ties between the regions with respect to the issues of counterterrorism, the environment, agriculture, and many other areas of mutual concern.”

He added that:

“Obviously, President Tinubu is very keen on ensuring that the Federal Republic of Nigeria within the context of the continent is in a position to maximally leverage on opportunities that will be afforded by the implementation of the African continental Free Trade Agreement, where we will be having a single trade market of over one billion Africans.

“The expectation according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa is that by the year 2050, our market here on the continent would have surpassed $29tn.”

Tinubu departs Nigeria for 2-day summit

