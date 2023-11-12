President Bola Tinubu has reportedly headed to perform lesser hajj following the rounding up of his stay in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Daily Trust on Sunday, November 12.

Tinubu to begin lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

In the pictures, the president was accompanied by Governor Umar Bago of Niger State and three others.

See the tweet here:

President Tinubu earlier tweeted about his activities about his activities in the Arab kingdom, where he had wooed investors and secured deals with the Saudi government such as the management of Nigeria's refineries. He said:

"I joined key government and business leaders today at the Saudi-Nigeria Investment Roundtable in Riyadh, with a message from the heart of Nigeria: We are ready for change, ready for investment, ready for growth, ready for business.

"As a government, we have taken sustainable steps to cut the red tape, clearing the path for free market operations, and affirming our stance against corruption.

"I also emphasized the importance of our young population. Nigeria's youth are our pride, ready to drive innovation and elevate our nation on the world stage.

"To investors, we promise not just ease but enthusiasm and excellence in our partnerships.

See his tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng