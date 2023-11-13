Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have struck in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State

Benue state - The suspended Chairman of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, Mrs Amina Audu, and her driver have been kidnapped by suspected herdsmen.

According to The Punch, an eyewitness said gunmen ambushed Audu and her driver at Tyolaha Ahume along Naka/Makurdi Road on Monday, November 13.

The gunmen shot at the moving car which forced the car to a halt and instantly whisked them away.

According to The Sun, a local, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“The incident happened this morning close to Tyolaha Ahume village along Naka/Makurdi Road when gunmen ambushed a moving car and shot at it until it stopped.

“Immediately, the gunmen swooped on a woman and the driver and ran into the bush,”

The suspended chairman of Ado Local Government, James Oche, who confirmed the incident, said:

“It is true. I learnt she was kidnapped alongside her driver and they (kidnappers) are yet to make contact with anyone.”

