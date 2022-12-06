A report by The Punch indicates that Gunmen on Tuesday night, December 6, attacked a residence close to the hill in the Wuse Zone 5 area of Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The gunmen reportedly shot two and killed one while several others missing as the gunmen escaped through the hills.

An eyewitness was cited as saying that the gunmen shot sporadically at Amilomania Street and later moved to Toyin Street.

He said:

“We heard gunshots twice when they first stormed a house at Amilonania Street. They’re now at Toyin Street, at the last house by the hill.

“They shot a tailor, Oshodi, and he’s lying down dead. They also shot another male, but we have taken him to the General Hospital at Phase 4, but he was unconscious.

“The gunmen have escaped through the hill. We are equally looking for some people and we’ve not found them. It’s possibly an abduction.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Details later...

Source: Legit.ng