A bill to criminalise ransom payments has not curbed Nigeria's spiralling kidnapping industry

Legit.ng reports that no place is out of reach for kidnapping gangs, but they are especially prevalent in northern Nigeria

At the weekend, gunmen killed the wife of a pastor, Mrs Olawale, in Agbeku, Kwara state, northcentral Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Agbeku, Kwara state - Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed the wife of a pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Agbeku community in Ifelodun local government area (LGA) of Kwara state.

The deceased has been identified simply as Mrs Olawale.

Gunmen launch attack in Kwara

One other person was reportedly shot during the operation on Saturday night, November 11, while two people were seized by the criminals.

The gunmen, who were suspected to be kidnappers, allegedly invaded the church auditorium and residence of the victims, including the late pastor’s wife who operates a thriving provision store in the community.

A community leader, Rasaki Zubair, in an interview with The Punch on Sunday, November 12, said the assailants abducted Reverend Oladunni, the current ECWA Igbaja District Church Council (DCC) chairperson, and one other person.

Zubair said:

“The kidnappers killed Mrs Olawale while another victim who was also shot is battling for life in a hospital as of now.

“The abductors also went away with the aide of the late pastor’s wife and another male victim.”

The newspaper also said a senior police officer confirmed the incident.

The report of the attack in Agbeku community was also noted by Daily Trust. It is understood that there is tension among residents at the moment.

Problem of kidnap-for-ransom in Nigeria

In Nigeria, kidnap-for-ransom is a scourge. Armed groups have been carrying out attacks in many remote communities, often taking advantage of the inadequate security presence in those areas.

The latest attack in Kwara poses a new challenge to President Bola Tinubu, who extended the ruling party’s reign with his election victory after promising to solve Nigeria’s security crisis.

Kidnappers abduct monarch, wife in Nasarawa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Emir of Gurku of Karu LGA of Nasarawa state, Jibrin Mohammed, and his wife were kidnapped by some gunmen.

The incident was confirmed by the Nasarawa state police command through its spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel, during a recent press briefing.

