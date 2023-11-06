Tragedy has hit the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) as another female student has been found dead

The 200-level student simply identified as Adaeze was found lifeless in her off-campus residence

The Dean of Student Affairs, UNIPORT, Chima Wokocha, said there was a bottle of a substance that was found by her side

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A female student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) simply identified as Adaeze has been found dead in her apartment in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

As reported by The Punch, the 200-level undergraduate of Accounting was found lifeless in her off-campus residence on Friday, November 3.

According to PM News, the student was found dead when the door to her apartment was forced open with bottle of popular insecticide, sniper lying beside her corpse.

The Dean of Student Affairs, UNIPORT, Chima Wokocha, who confirmed the sad incident said some of Adaeze’s neighbours brought her to a health facility in the school.

Wokocha said the UNIPORT management and the police had visited the scene of the incident.

He also said that Adaeze’s parents had also been notified of the incident.

“The police were there with us also. We acknowledge the fact that she had taken a substance and passed out because there was a bottle of a substance that was found by her side.

“The parents have come there and I think they are making arrangements to take the body.”

