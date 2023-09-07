A student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Atanda Modupe Deborah, was declared missing earlier this week

Deborah was later discovered dead in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the nursing Lecture Hall of FUOYE

The incident has caused sorrow on the campus of FUOYE and its environs, with many wondering what could have led to the alleged killing of the young female undergraduate

Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state - A student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Atanda Modupe Deborah, has been found dead.

Atanda, a 200-level student in the Department of Nursing, was declared missing after she set out to study at night on Monday, September 4.

Atanda Modupe Deborah: Missing student dead

But on Thursday, September 7, Mufutau Ibrahim, the university’s registrar, confirmed that the student’s corpse had been discovered, The Cable reported. Late Deborah was reportedly buried in a shallow grave.

The school's statement partly reads:

“Current information reaching the security outfit of the university has disclosed that the said student is dead."

Reps react to murder of FUOYE student

The news of Deborah's alleged murder has reached the House of Representatives, who condemned the reported killing.

The lawmakers' reaction was contained in a statement signed by Akin Rotimi, the spokesman of the green chamber. Rotimi represents Ekiti North (1) (Ikole/Oye) federal constituency.

A report by Vanguard quoted Rotimi as calling on the government of Ekiti state, relevant security agencies, and stakeholders in the community to collaborate, fish out the culprits and bring them to book.

“We owe it to the memory of late Modupe, to ensure our students, and indeed all residents in our communities are safe and secure as they go about their legitimate activities.”

'No part of Deborah's body was mutilated'

Meanwhile, FUOYE dismissed reports claiming Deborah's body was mutilated by her killers.

After the student's lifeless body was discovered, unconfirmed reports claimed that her eyes were plucked out by those who killed and buried her. However, in a statement, the school's management said they visited the morgue where her body was deposited and can confirm that no part of her body was mutilated.

Atanda Modupe Deborah: Ekiti CP gives order

Per Guardian newspaper, the Ekiti state Commissioner of Police (CP), Ogundare Dare, has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of Deborah's death.

The police, in a statement on Thursday, September 7, appealed to the general public to be calm and vowed that the command would do everything possible to unearth the identity of the perpetrators and ensure they were made to face the full wrath of the law.

10 suspects have been arrested already.

