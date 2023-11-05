Tragedy struck in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra state on Sunday, November 5

Three Senior Secondary School (SS3) students were killed by a thunderstorm while playing football

It was gathered that the six other students were revived and are receiving treatment at the hospital

Anambra state, Awka - Three Senior Secondary School (SS3) students lost their lives due to a lightning strike in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The tragic incident happened while students were playing football at the weekend, The Nation reported.

Six other students who were also affected by the incident have been successfully revived.

According to a source, the lightning struck nine male students who were playing football with others barefoot.

The eyewitness said the students were rushed to the school clinic, from where they were taken to one of the hospitals in Awka, according to Daily Trust.

“The students were playing on the football pitch with their coach in preparation for a football tournament.

“The coach had ended the training session before the rain started, but some of the students stayed behind to continue playing football.

“Lightning, accompanied by claps of thunderstorm suddenly enveloped the area and the boys were struck in the process.

“A teacher heard the students screaming and running. He ran to the field and saw at least nine students trembling on the turf.

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the incident had not been reported to the police.

