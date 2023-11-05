A Jigawa village head, Umar Ibrahim, has been accused of raping, impregnating and infecting a girl with HIV

Ibrahim has, however, denied the allegation, stating that the girl's family are trying to blackmail him

An investigation by the state police Criminal Investigation Department reportedly established criminal conspiracy and rape cases against Ibrahim

Jigawa state - A man, Ya’u Muhammad, has accused the Village Head of Dan Gulam in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Umar Ibrahim, of raping, impregnating and infecting his daughter with HIV.

As reported by Daily Trust, the allegation was contained in a letter (dated October 16, 2023) with the title “Notification of arraignment of Umar Ibrahim (Village Head of DanGulam) on the offence of rape contrary to section 3 (1) (A and D) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law 2021”.

The letter partially read:

“I have been directed by the Hon. Attorney General of Jigawa State to write and notify your Highness that, a complaint of rape and infection with HIV was lodged at the Office of the Hon. Attorney General by one Ya’u Muhammad ‘m’ in which he alleged that Umar Ibrahim (Village Head of Dan Gulam) had engaged his daughter in an illegal sexual intercourse which resulted in her pregnancy and infected her with HIV.”

However, the village head said he was not responsible for the girl’s pregnancy.

“They are trying to blackmail me. That is why they falsified the allegation that I impregnated. I didn’t know the girl, I have never met her even once in my life.

“I have HIV for the past 10 years when I married an infected widow. That is why they are saying I infected that girl, but I swear I didn’t do it.”

The monarch dragged the girl, her father, and one Sule Umar of Dangulam village before Upper Shari’a Court Gwaram, Trust Radio reported.

An investigation by the state police Criminal Investigation reportedly established criminal conspiracy and rape cases against Umar Ibrahim.

“The legal advice was given and it revealed that prima facie case of criminal conspiracy and rape were made against Umar Ibrahim who to the Hon. Attorney General’s greatest dismay is a traditional leader as village head of Dan Gulam, Gwaram Local Government Area, Jigawa State.”

