A mother, Mrs Callister Ugiri, has narrated how police operatives allegedly shot her son dead during a protest in Rivers

She explained that her son, Onyedikachi was taken to the protest by his friend and didn't return home

Callister said she saw a video of my son’s dead body with blood all over in a video on Friday, November 3

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - A mother, Mrs Callister Ugiri, has accused the Rivers state police command of killing her son, Onyedikachi Ugiri, during the protest against the House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The heartbroken mother said that his son’s friend, Chiwendu told her that policemen killed her son, The Nation reported.

According to Callister, her son left home on Tuesday for the protest but did not return home.

The traumatized Callister further stated that Chiwedu said her son was hit by a police bullet on his head and died in a building where he ran into

She explained that she had been to different hospitals to look for her son with no positive results.

“On Wednesday Chiwendu came back again and told my daughter that he took my son to protest and as police were shooting, a bullet caught Onyekachi my son on the head. Then my son ran and entered one building where he died, Chiwendu ran away while others were arrested.

She added:

“This morning (Friday 3 November 2023) I saw a video of my son’s dead body with blood all over. I am begging the Police to provide the dead body of my son wherever it is and also calling on the Governor to come to my aid.”

The Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, however, said there was no report that anybody died during the protest.

Rivers youth leader arrested

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the National Youth Council, Chijioke Ihunwo, was placed under custody by the police.

This action was taken in connection with an assault on the home of Speaker Martins Amaewhule.

According to the police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, Ihunwo and 122 other young individuals were apprehended and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Rivers crisis: Police conclude probe on officers who shot at Gov Fubara

In another update, the police reacted to the allegation that some of its officers shot at Governor Sim Fubara during his inspection at the state parliament.

In a statement released 48 hours after the unfortunate incident, the police said the shots fired at the governor were not deliberate.

The police stated that the use of non-lethal materials was meant to disperse unruly protesters.

