Some members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) were attacked by thugs in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The attack occurred just a week before the governorship election on Saturday, November 11, 2023

According to the report, one PDP member was killed and several others sustained injuries Ogbolomabiri community

Nembe, Bayelsa state - Political thugs have attacked members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

As reported by Daily Trust, the thugs reportedly killed one Timi Biriyai Macdonald and injured others including a chieftain of the party, Diepreye Akrisia.

Political thugs Attack PDP members in Bayelsa Photo Credit: Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

The PDP leadership in the state claimed that the hoodlums suspected to be APC supporters attacked their members in the Ogbolomabiri community in Nembe LGA.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 3, they described the attack as “dastardly” and “senseless”, according to SaharaReporters.

“The PDP, to this end strongly urge the police and other security agencies in the state to, without delay, investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of this wicked and senseless attacks on innocent citizens, to serve as a deterrent to others during the November 11 elections.”

While the Bayelsa APC spokesman, Doifie Buokoribo, in a statement on Friday, said:

“The goal of this scorched earth policy is to make it extraordinarily difficult for electoral officials to gain access to the place, harass and intimidate our members and supporters, and ultimately prevent the November 11, 2023 elections from holding in Bassambiri-Nembe, our stronghold.”

Sylva’s ally shades Gov Diri, PDP after appeal court verdict

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former deputy spokesperson of the APC, Yekini Nabena, reacted to the verdict of the appellate court confirming the candidacy of Timipre Sylva ahead of the Bayelsa gubernatorial polls.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 31, shortly after the verdict, Nabena stated that the days of using unconventional methods to become governor are now over.

Nabena emphasised that Governor Douye Diri cannot escape the judgment of Bayelsa state's populace, adversely affected by his governance over the past four years.

Sylva’s campaign media director dies in boat mishap

The Director of Media, Bayelsa chapter of APC Campaign Council, Terry Tukuwei, reportedly lost his life in a boat mishap on Wednesday, October 25.

The tragic incident occurred while Tukuwei was travelling from Nembe Town to Okoroba Community in Nembe Local Government Area for the party’s governorship campaign.

Eyewitnesses said the boat capsized after the driver lost control as a result of turbulence created by waves at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

