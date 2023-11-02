Peter Obi has condemned the gruesome killing of multiple persons found in a popular cattle market in Abia State.

The Labour Party presidential bannerman described the incident as a reflection of the level of insecurity in Nigeria.

Obi urged that the security of lives and properties should remain a top priority for the government at all levels.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 polls, Mr Peter Obi, has reacted to the multiple decomposed bodies recovered around a cattle market in Abia State.

Mr Obi, in a lengthy statement released via his X handle on Thursday, November 2, described the incident as a barbaric, callous act that "only reflects how insecure our environment has been."

Recall that the Abia State government revealed that security intelligence had uncovered a high-rated crime around Umuchieze Cattle Market in Lokpanta of Umunneochi local government area.

Governor Alex Otti, during a media briefing on Monday, October 30, stated that the incident was discovered during a raid by security operatives in the state.

Reacting to this development, Obi wrote:

"This level of barbarism and extremely cruel acts only reflects how insecure our environment has been.

"It unearths how insecurity has continued to ravage many parts of the country, taking innocent lives and killing the economy."

Peter Obi calls for security reform to safeguard lives and properties

Obi hailed Governor Otti for the step he had taken while urging that the security of lives and properties should remain a significant priority to any government.

He wrote:

"Security of lives and property remains the primary duty of any government and key to any meaningful development we hope to experience as a nation. We must, therefore, prioritise it.

"I encourage governments at all levels to make more efforts in combating insecurity in the nation."

