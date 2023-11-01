President Bola Tinubu has been commended for banning his son and other associates from appearing at the FEC meeting

Tinubu was seen in a video reading out the names of his officials allowed to appear whenever the FCT meeting was going on

However, some have criticised the president for taking the action late, while others believe it is a PR strategy of the president

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has warned his family members and associates from appearing at the room where the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and other national meetings at the state house in Abuja on Monday, October 30.

The President was seen in a viral video giving out the instruction during the fourth FEC meeting that his administration would hold.

Why Tinubu calls out him son, Seyi

In the video, the president said:

“Again, last week, I noticed the undue access of people sneaking in and out of this council, including I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting down in the cubicle there. That is not acceptable."

What Nigerians are saying about Tinubu calling out his son

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section and reacted to the action of the president. See their reactions below:

Aderemi said:

"The fact that I know we now have a president that is conscious of what he's doing and his environment, shows an upgrade to what we used to have."

Mayowa Rafael commended the president for the move. He said:

"It business of the nation not family members business God bless you my president for that concern."

Ebubedike said it it would have been Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Peter Obi of the Labour Party were the president, their sons would not have been imagined appearing at the FEC meeting. He said:

"Can you imagine in any way a Peter Obi’s or Atiku’s son showing up in a FEC meeting. It cant be imagined."

Ezenwoko Miracle posited that it is a public relation strategy of the president. He said:

"Staged. You saw him sitting there unduly, you never walked him out, but waited to take a video of you saying is unacceptable and calling list of those that will join in next meeting. Strategic staged media PR."

Ayo Akin on his part maintained that the Aso Rock business is not a family business and commended the president for the move. He said:

"The business of the nation is not a family affair. It's about to get more serious."

"Atiku found his voice": Tinubu reacts to PDP candidate's press conference

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has mocked Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate in the 2023 election, over his comment on the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Atiku, at a press conference on Monday, berated the ruling of the apex court that dismissed his appeal against Tinubu, alleging that the supreme court legalised illegality by its judgment.

But Tinubu said Atiku was manipulating public opinion while blaming the judiciary for his loss in the 2023 election.

