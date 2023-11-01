A woman has lost her life while making out with her boyfriend at a guest house in Ilorin, Kwara state capital

The boyfriend was said to have taken some enhancement to impress the deceased, who got tired and passed out

The victim was rushed to the hospital by the hotel workers where she was confirmed dead on arrival

Kwara state, Ilorin - A barber simply identified as Isaac has been arrested by the police over the death of his girlfriend during s*x in a guest house at Temidire community in the Offa Garage area of Ilorin, Kwara state.

As reported by The Punch, members of the community alleged that the barber allegedly took s*x-enhancing dr*gs to impress his girlfriend.

“The girl was said to have got tired during the mating and later gave up the ghost.

“During the outing, the girl was said to have been tired and became unconscious. It was at this point that the lady became helpless and thereafter gave up the ghost.”

According to Daily Trust, the middle-aged man raised the alarm when the lady reportedly became unconscious.

The workers of the guest house were attracted and rushed the lady to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident, said:

“The incident is true. The state police command has arrested the man involved while full investigations have commenced to know what actually happened between the man and the deceased”.

