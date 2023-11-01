Nigerian human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has stirred reactions online as he fights a young lady who was arrested at Lagos nightclub Quilox

The young lady was alleged to have been caught making secret recordings of guests at the nightclub until she was caught

Owner of the night club, ex-House of Rep member Shina Peller, has reacted to the news about getting the lady locked up

Popular Nigerian humanitarian Harrison Gwamnishu has stirred emotions online as he recently called out former House of Representative member Shina Peller over the case of a young lady who was arrested at his Lagos nightclub, Quilox.

Harrison Gwamnishu noted in his report that a young lady named Rita Anthony was arrested at Shina Peller's Quilox club for illegally videoing some guests at the nightclub.

The human rights activist also noted that the ex-Rep member was the one who ordered that the lady be detained at the police station since Saturday morning, October 28, 2023.

Shina Peller responds to allegation

The nightclub owner, Shina Peller, has now responded to the allegation, noting that he wasn't the one who ordered that Rita Anthony be detained at the Maroko police station.

The former Rep member also explained what transpired at his Lagos club and why Rita was arrested.

He noted the young lady was caught recording a white woman and her male partner without their consent. Peller indicated that several other illegal recordings were found on Rita Anthony's phone.

The socialite-turned-politician also revealed that when he spoke with Rita and wanted to mediate the situation, her story didn't add up, making it difficult for him to help.

See Shina Peller's full statement below:

See how netizens reacted to Rita Anthony's case

Here are some of the comments the news stirred online:

@bennylid:

"The level of privacy breach this days, all in the name of social media tread and validation. you don’t go about snapping or making’s videos of people without their consent, oh wrong na anyways they should charge her to court or release her from detention. Two wrongs don’t make a right."

@handsomeguyforreal:

"@shinapeller you need to use your power to release the girl . We need to treat our woman with respect and kindness."

@teejay_uzo:

"It is really wrong to be recording people without their consent. What if the person wants to be discreetly present at that particular location and you just go ahead to record?!"

@__your_village_people:

"If she made a video of another girl , then sue her to court na. Which one be lock person up for cell with no charges."

@iamyoungdavid:

"Na dey be Gistlover Agent.. Dem go record you and you will be surprise how your face is on the internet..."

@eseoghene954:

"Are this videos nu.des? If yes, then she will need to face the law."

@iamakpowhe:

"I think they should find out her aim for recording them. That's very important also and the complainant should have mercy."

@ewadunnii:

"She can’t try this in dubai,she will go to jail or pay fine in millions,let ppl be facing law, by that corruption and nonsense will reduce."

@omoniyi01:

"Pls apologize, these girls has cause alot of damage."

