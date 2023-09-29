The owner of Water View Guest House, Adeniyi Ọjọ, has been found dead in one of the hotel rooms in Ilorin, Kwara state

It was gathered that Ojo was found lying motionless on the bed under suspicious circumstances on Friday, September 29

The State Police spokesperson, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed that the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for an autopsy

Kwara State, Ilorin - The Police have confirmed the death of Adeniyi Ọjọ, Managing Director of Water View Guest House, opposite Asa River Bank, Ilorin, Kwara State.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ojo was found lying motionless on the bed in one of the hotel rooms under suspicious circumstances, on Friday, September 29.

Popular hotel owner, Adeniyi Ọjọ found dead Inside Kwara hotel room Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The State Police spokesperson, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said detectives were dispatched to the scene after a supervisor at the hotel, Kehinde Olaseinde, reported the case to the police.

Okasanmi said the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, also visited the scene of the incident

He said:

“The examination of the body shows no sign of physical violence. The body was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead and was deposited at the general hospital mortuary Surulere for an autopsy. Meanwhile, a discreet investigation of the case has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police.

“Details of the investigation will be made public as soon as possible”

