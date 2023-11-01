Residents of Gurokayeya village, Geidam local government area of Yobe State, have been greeted with a tragic incident

It was gathered that the village suffered a brutal invasion by Boko Haram terrorists who killed 17 youths

This incident forced an immediate military deployment into the affected villages to restore normalcy

Gurokayeya, Yobe - In Gurokayeya village, Geidam LGA of Yobe State, suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly killed 17 young individuals due to their failure to pay taxes.

According to Daily Trust, the insurgents entered the village around 10 p.m. on Monday, October 30.

Information from a security source revealed that:

“They selected 21 youths who were between the ages of 20 to 30 and shot them at close range, while young children and the old were spared.

“Seventeen died instantly, while the remaining four were rushed to the hospital in critical conditions.”

This was after issuing warnings about tax payments that went unheeded; they gathered the residents and carried out selective killings.

“After the heinous act, they handed another stern warning to the villagers on the consequences of tax evasion before they left,” he said.

Military confirms tragic incident, deploys personnel

Human rights activist Babagana Aisami Geidam confirmed the incident and stated that 16 of the victims had been buried according to Islamic customs.

Military personnel were deployed to the affected village in response. Additionally, Captain Muhammad Shehu, the Assistant Director Public Relations Officer of Operation Lafiya Dole, confirmed the incident.

The insurgents also claimed that the villagers had provided information to the troops, which led to attacks on their hideouts.

He said:

“They (terrorists) attacked the villagers as revenge for alleging that they are helping us with useful information to flush them out.

“I cannot give you the accurate number of casualties, but all I knew is that military personnel have been deployed and normalcy has been restored."

Residents in Geidam have expressed concerns about the insurgents' activities on the outskirts of the town.

In a previous incident, the insurgents attacked a customs house in Geidam town, resulting in the death of an officer attached to the command.

