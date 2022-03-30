A young lady has reportedly lost her life to the cold hands of death at a hotel in the nation's capital, FCT

Emmanuel, the brother of the deceased, on Tuesday, in an interview, revealed the management and the police are not coming out plain on the matter

Meanwhile, the hotel revealed the CCTV camera was faulty during the period the deceased lodged in the hotel even as the police have confirmed the incident

A 21-year-old lady identified simply as Esther Isaac has died in a hotel in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The victim reportedly lodged in Room 901 on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Agete Hotel in the Gwarinpa area of the FCT.

Her brother, Emmanuel on Tuesday, March 29, accused the police of compromising the case, The Punch reports.

The victim reportedly lodged in Room 901 on February 25, 2022, at the Agete Hotel in the Gwarinpa area of the FCT. Photo credit: Kayode Adetona, Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

He claimed that men of the Federal Capital Territory humiliated him for following up on the matter.

Emmanuel also accused the hotel management of covering up by saying that their CCTV was faulty the day Esther lodged in the facility.

He said:

“I demanded to see the CCTV footage; they said their CCTV was bad on that day. They said she came to the hotel with someone without showing me any evidence. I think the hotel management knows more than they are making us believe."

The FCT director of behind bar initiative, Oby Ofili, said the group had taken up the matter.

When the news outlet contacted the hotel on Tuesday, a lady, who identified herself as Ene, said the manager was not on seat. She said he would be back by 4pm.

Police position

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

She denied the allegation levelled against the police by the deceased’s brother.

Source: Legit.ng