Edo state, Benin-City - Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court, Benin City, has sentenced 26 internet fraudsters to prison.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed this via its X page @officialEFCC, on Friday, October 20.

The anti-graft agency said the judgment was delivered on Tuesday, October 17 and Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

According to the statement, the suspects were arraigned separately on a one-count charge of unlawful possession of fraudulent documents.

EFCC disclosed that the convicts bagged their imprisonment when they were arrested based on actionable intelligence regarding their involvement in internet-related activities. They were charged to court and convicted.

“Justice Ikponmwonba convicted and sentenced Joel, Abariowei, Aghogho, Victor, Edogheji, Aworo, Doubra, Solomon, Ajibola, Nnajiofor, Okoli, Preye, Ogonnaya, Simeon, Emuejevoke, Ighoatudu and Ebebemore to three years imprisonment with an option of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira fine).

“The judge sentenced Nduka, Nwabor, Wisdom, Cyril, Chiedu, Jerry, Blessing and Oliver to three years imprisonment or a fine of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) while Kelvin bagged two years imprisonment with an option of fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira”

Source: Legit.ng