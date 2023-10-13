EFCC arrested a managing director, Ibrahim Abubakar, over N57.5 million mistakenly sent to his company's account in Jos, Plateau state

The anti-graft agency said Abubakar transferred N5m each to two of his personal accounts after the bank alerted him the wrong posting

The EFCC spokesman , Dele Oyewale, said Abubakar was arrested after attempting to withdraw the remaining amount

Plateau state, Jos - The managing director of Shariff Agric and General Service, Ibrahim Abubakar, has been arrested for converting N57.5 millionsent to his company’s account in Jos, Plateau State.

The spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, October 13, Premium Times reported.

Oyewale said Baker Drilling Service mistakenly transferred the sum of N57,5m to Abubakar’s company instead of Bluemoe Trade & Service, adding that accounts are domiciled in the United Bank for Africa(UBA)

He added that Abubakar transferred N5 million each to his personal account in UBA and Keystone banks respectively.

“Subsequent attempts made to withdraw the remaining amount led to his arrest.”

Oyewale disclosed that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

