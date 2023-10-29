Tragedy struck in the Ukum Local Government area of Benue State, as kidnappers killed Elder Washima Erukaa

The deceased was abducted by unknown gunmen on the 23rd of September, at his Zakibiam residence

A family member disclosed that his abductors called to inform the family that Erukaa had died and had been buried

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro

Benue state - Former chairman of Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government area of Benue State, Elder Washima Erukaa, has been killed by his abductors.

Erukaa was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on the 23rd of September, at his Zakibiam residence in Ukum.

Kidnappers killed Elder Washima Erukaa in Benue Photo Credit: Dan Mashin

Source: Facebook

According to The Nation, a reliable family member said a kidnapper informed them of the death of the 80-year-old Erukaa and that he had been buried.

The source said:

“One of the adductors informed a member of the family that Erukaa died since and they buried him so they will not deceive us into paying ransom.

“His adductors first demanded #12 million ransom but subsequently reduced it to #5 million.”

The state police spokesperson, SP Kate Aneene, was yet to confirm the killing of Elder Washima Erukaa.

Gunmen abduct Benue information commissioner

Meanwhile Legit.ng reported that Matthew Abo, Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, was abducted.

He was kidnapped from his residence in his hometown in the Zaki-Biam community of the Ukum local government area of the state on Sunday night, September 24.

A former Special Adviser on Media and ICT to the immediate past governor of the state, Tahav Agerzua broke the news of the kidnap.

Gunmen kill livestock guards’ commander in Benue

Legit.ng earlier reported how Jarule Likita, a commander of the Livestock Guard established to ensure compliance with the anti-open grazing law, was shot dead in Benue.

Witnesses said the death of the Livestock Guards’ commander generated tension in the area.

According to local sources, gunmen shot Likita several times in the chest at the state's Tine-Nune settlement in Ukum LGA.

Ex-Customary court president assassinated

In another related news, Legit.ng also reported that a retired President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Margaret Igbeta, was assassinated in her home at Wantor Kwange Street in the Makurdi metropolis.

Igbeta, 72, was found lifeless in a pool of her blood.

Source: Legit.ng