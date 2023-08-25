Makurdi, Benue state - A retired President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Mrs Margaret Igbeta, has been allegedly murdered in her home located at Wantor Kwange Street in Makurdi metropolis of the state.

Igbeta, 72, was found lifeless in a pool of her blood on the night of Thursday, August 24, according to Daily Trust.

A high-profile killing has been reported in Benue state. Photo credit: Samuel Alabi/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Margaret Igbeta's death

A police source not authorised to speak with journalists, said:

“Yes, it’s true. Yesterday, (Thursday) her lifeless body was discovered in her house but the corpse was not looking too good again meaning that it couldn’t have happened yesterday; may be a day before yesterday (Wednesday).”

Late Igbeta was born on October 17, 1950, and hailed from Vandeikya local government area (LGA) of Benue state.

Igbeta rose through the ladder from being a Pupil State Counsel in the Benue State Ministry of Justice in 1976 to becoming a judge in 1995.

She was President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal in 2003 until her retirement on October 17, 2015, upon attainment of the statutory age of 65 years

More to come...

