Ukum, Benue State - A commander of the Livestock Guard, Jarule Likita, established to ensure compliance with the anti-open grazing law, has been shot dead in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

As reported by Daily Trust, Witnesses said the death of the Livestock Guards’ Commander has generated tension in the area.

How livestock guards’ commander was killed

According to local sources, gunmen shot Likita severally in his chest at the Tine-Nune settlement in Ukum LGA of the state.

Until he was killed, Livestock Guards’ commander manned the Mbatian ward of Ukum LGA.

The State Commander of the Livestock Guards, Linus Zaki, confirmed the tragic incident in a telephone conversation with Daily Trust.

Zaki said:

“They call them gunmen, unknown gunmen that is the report reaching me. One went to pick up his wife and was gunned down so also others. I do not know where these gunmen are coming from,

“I was just informed that some armed men attacked and killed him (Likita). Today he is the only one that was killed. They have been killing them like that. Three of my men died about two months back. They just come, fire them and go away."

