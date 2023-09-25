Gunmen have abducted the Benue state commissioner of information, culture, and tourism, Matthew Abo

Abo who was with his family in Zaki Biam, Ukum local government area of the state was abducted by the gunmen who operated with motorcycles

Violence in north central Nigeria has increased as Benue has been one of the states hit hardest by years of disputes between nomadic herders and pastoral farmers

Makurdi, Benue state - Matthew Abo, Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, has been abducted.

Abo was kidnapped from his residence in his hometown in Zaki-Biam community of Ukum local government area of the state on Sunday night, September 24, Daily Trust reported.

Benue information commissioner has been kidnapped. Photo credits: Tahav Agerzua, Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How Benue Commissioner, Abo, was kidnapped

A former Special Adviser on Media and ICT to the immediate past governor of the state, Tahav Agerzua broke the news of the kidnap, according to Vanguard newspaper.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote on his known Facebook page:

"There are confirmed reports that several gunmen stormed the residence of Matthew Abo, Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism in Zaki-Biam and abducted him about two hours ago.

"Eyewitnesses state that the kidnappers came on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house including the commissioner's wife and children to lie face down and took him away to an unknown destination on one of the motorcycles.

"The witnesses said the abductors compelled the commissioner at gun point to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles while a gunman sandwitched him."

Legit.ng understands that the matter has been reported to the police.

Although the spokesperson of the Police Command in Benue, SP Catherine Anene, had yet to respond to a text message put through her telephone for confirmation of the incident, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Kula Tersoo, confirmed the incident.

Gunmen kill livestock guards’ commander in Benue

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Jarule Likita, a commander of the Livestock Guard established to ensure compliance with the anti-open grazing law, was shot dead in Benue.

Witnesses said the death of the Livestock Guards’ commander generated tension in the area.

Ex-Customary court president assassinated

In another related news, Legit.ng also reported that a retired President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Margaret Igbeta, was assassinated in her home at Wantor Kwange Street in Makurdi metropolis.

Igbeta, 72, was found lifeless in a pool of her blood.

Source: Legit.ng