On Thursday, October 26, the House of Representatives summoned Azeez Fashola (best known as Naira Marley) to appear before its panel

This is part of the legislators' moves to secure proper compensation and royalties for the late singer Mohbad

According to the House, Naira Marley is to appear before its committee to guide the reps on further legislative action

FCT, Abuja - As part of its ongoing efforts to secure the musical rights of the works of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, the House of Representatives, on Thursday, summoned controversial singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, to appear before it.

Naira Marley is set to appear before the House of Reps committee over Mohbad’s royalties. Photo credit: Mohbad Imolè, Naira Marley

As reported by Daily Trust, the House, through its Committee on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance, also invited the manager of the late singer, Jiggy Adeoye, to an interactive session slated for Tuesday, October 31.

Mohbad, a former signee in Naira Marley's record label, died in controversial circumstances on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The Lagos state government ordered a coroner's inquest into the death of the 27-year-old singer.

Why House of Reps summoned Naira Marley

The House resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by Babajimi Benson, the lawmaker representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Lagos state, on Thursday.

Benson had called for a review of relevant laws guiding the entertainment industry as well as copyright laws while expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that entertainers are compelled to sign, Vanguard reported.

In a letter dated October 26, signed by the committee's clerk, Yusuf Ibrahim, the House said both Naira Marley and Mohbad's manager were needed to guide the committee on further legislative action.

Is Mohbad's autopsy result finally out?

Meanwhile, a Facebook user, Sea Star Global, posted a video explaining that the result of the autopsy carried out on Mohbad was out.

Mohbad's sudden death generated massive reactions on social media, leading to an investigation and his body being exhumed on September 21, 2023.

During a press briefing on October 6, the Lagos state police command disclosed that the autopsy reports on Mohbad are still being awaited.

However, Dubawa, a fact-checking platform, investigated Sea Star Global's claim and published a report on Thursday, October 12. The media platform concluded that investigations into Mohbad's death prove that the autopsy result is not public knowledge yet.

Mohbad's friend, Primeboy, submits self to police

Legit.ng reported that after being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin, aka Primeboy, turned himself in.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, the image maker of the Lagos police, Primeboy was immediately taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

