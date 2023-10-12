The demise of Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has continued to generate conversations among Nigerians

The late music star, 27, died in mysterious circumstances after a label feud and that has led to outrage across Nigeria

Although a social media post claimed that Mohbad’s autopsy result was out, the assertion is untrue

Ikorodu, Lagos state - A Facebook user, Sea Star Global, posted a video explaining that the result of the autopsy carried out on Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, is out.

Recall that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, aged 27, after being treated by an unlicensed nurse, who was later arrested. His death generated massive reactions on social media.

As of Thursday, October 12, the autopsy result conducted on the body of Mohbad is not out. Photo credits: Photo credits; @BenHundeyin, @iammohbad

Mohbad’s autopsy result not yet out

Police operatives are currently investigating the circumstances of the singer's death after his body was exhumed on September 21, 2023.

Last week (on Friday, October 6), during a press briefing, the Lagos state police command disclosed that the reports of the autopsy conducted on Mohbad are still being awaited.

Idowu Owohunwa, the state's police commissioner, had said:

“Prior to the uproar that greeted his death which informed the launch of the investigation, on 21 September 2023, the corpse was exhumed and on the same day at 16.00 CAT autopsy was conducted on the remains of the deceased, and vital specimens were taken and sent to the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre for toxicology examination, the reports are still being awaited."

despite everything and amid the controversy surrounding the late entertainer's demise, Sea Star Global posted a video on the social networking site, Facebook. Its caption reads:

"Autopsy result is finally out. OMG!, I can't hold my tears right now. #justiceformohbad #BreakingNews #trendingnow."

The 2-minute 19-second video has garnered over 91,000 views, 2,200+ reactions, and more than 260 comments.

Amid the controversial claim, Dubawa, a fact-checking platform investigated Sea Star Global's claim and published a report on it on Thursday, October 12. The media platform concluded that investigations into Mohbad's death prove that the autopsy result is not public knowledge yet.

Mohbad's friend, Primeboy submits self to police

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy turned himself in.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, the image maker of the Lagos police, Primeboy was immediately taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

