The police in Lagos state disclosed that the exhumation of Mohbad’s remains, autopsy, and toxicology test were undertaken on September 21

The state command on Friday, while briefing the press at Ikeja, Lagos state, also hinted that the results of the autopsy and toxicology were being awaited

The Lagos State Police Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa made this known to newsmen after noting that the nurse who injected Mohbad is the prime suspect in the singer's death

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State Police Command on Friday, October 6, disclosed that the autopsy reports conducted on the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, are still being awaited.

Autopsy reports on Mohbad's case, police speak

Recall that the rapper died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27 under controversial circumstances, and was buried immediately, the next day, Wednesday, September 13, leading to the police exhuming his remains and conducting an autopsy on Thursday, September 21 in a bid to ascertain the cause of his death.

While the police have since invited and detained several suspects in their investigations in the case, the Lagos State police commissioner Idowu Owohunwa, said the autopsy report is not yet out.

Even though the reports of the autopsy are still being awaited, police said the investigation team has covered enough ground to support the processing of the case, Channels TV reported.

“Prior to the uproar that greeted his death which informed the launch of the homicide investigation, on 21 September 2023, the corpse was exhumed and on the same day at 16.00 CAT autopsy was conducted on the remains of the deceased, and vital specimens were taken and sent to the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre for toxicology examination, the reports are still being awaited,” he said during a press conference on Friday.

“Also being awaited is the official response from the NDLEA on one of the viral videos containing allegations by the singer on his experience in the agency’s office sometime in October 2022,” Owohunwa said.

Police uncover how Mohbad died after three injections

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the tragic demise of the late Nigerian rapper, Mohbad, was caused by the multiple injections he received from an auxiliary nurse known as Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, on September 12, 2023.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, during a press briefing on Friday, October 6, at the state Command headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

The police commissioner confirmed that Mohbad began to vomit and developed goosebumps when he was injected thrice by Nurse Ogedemgbe.

"Auxiliary nurse who injected Mohbad, is prime suspect" - Lagos police

Legit.ng reported earlier that the police in Lagos on Friday, October 6, named the auxiliary nurse who injected singer, Mohbad, as the prime suspect in the singer’s death.

Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos state police commissioner, gave this update in regards to the ongoing investigation into the singer’s demise in a press briefing on Friday afternoon, October 6.

According to the CP, the nurse identified as Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe, administered “multiple and highly potent” injections to Mohbad.

Source: Legit.ng