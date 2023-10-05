Global site navigation

BREAKING: Mohbad's Friend, Primeboy Submits Self to Police After Being Declared Wanted
Nigeria

BREAKING: Mohbad's Friend, Primeboy Submits Self to Police After Being Declared Wanted

by  Ridwan Adeola

Ikeja, Lagos state - Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in, the Lagos police have said.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, the image maker of the Lagos police in a statement on Thursday, October 5, Primeboy was immediately taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

The Lagos state police command assured family, friends, and fans of Ilerioluwa Aloba Promise, popularly known as Mohbad, and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a diligent investigation.

Hundeyin said:

"The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice."

Legit.ng also sighted a clip from Television Continental (TVC) showing Primeboy's arrival at the Lagos police headquarters.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng

