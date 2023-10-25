Isaac, the son of Bishop Oyedepo, has stepped down from his position in his father's church, the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winner

It was learnt that the father of four resigned to go further and establish his church barely a month after he was appointed as the Global Youth Pastor of the Living Faith Church

The young Oyedepo was ordained as a pastor alongside his brother, David Jr, by Kenneth Copeland

Otta, Ogun - Bishop David Oyedepo's son, Isaac, has reportedly resigned from his father's church, Living Faith Church, popularly known as the Winners Chapel.

Isaac's resignation from the church was coming barely a month after he was appointed as the Global Youth Pastor of the Living Faith Church, and it was reported that he dumped his father, Oyedepo's church, to start his own.

Oyedepo's son dumps Living Faith Church to establish his own

Source: Twitter

The young pastor reportedly said:

“My God-given mandate is to reclaim a generation and to ensure that this generation sees the fire of God-revival in our generation.”

Profile of Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church

Isaac is the second son of Bishop Oyedepo, the founder and spiritual leader of the Living Faith Church.

Kenneth Copeland ordained Isaac and his elder brother, David Jr, as pastors in May 2007.

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo graduated from Oral Robert University and has served as the resident pastor of the Living Faith Church International, Maryland, USA, since October 2018.

Isaac is happily married to Ayomitide Oyedepo and already has four children in his blessed union.

