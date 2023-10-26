A Nigerian cleric reportedly saw Pastor Isaac Oyedepo's resignation 12 months before it happened

The pastor had in October 2022 revealed that he saw Oyedepo's son leaving the church, and his Facebook post has resurfaced in the light of Isaac's resignation

Recall this same pastor had prophecied about Queen Elizabeth's demise and the birth of Davido's twins, all on Facebook

Following the resignation of Pastor Isaac Oyedepo from his father's church, Living Faith Church Worldwide, a Nigerian pastor's Facebook prophecy has resurfaced.

On October 30, 2022, on Facebook, Pastor Robert Jr gave a prophecy about one of Oyedepo's sons leaving Winners Chapel.

Pastor Robert went as far as giving out the first and last letter of the name of Oyedepo's son, who would leave the church.

He allayed people's fear, saying the resignation would be for good. He wrote:

"Prophecy alert. I see Living Faith Winners Chapel; I see a son of highly esteemed Bishop David leave! The name begins with 'I' and ended with 'C'.

"God bless his church!!! But is for good! Fear not!"

Pastor Robert had also prophecied about the death of Queen Elizabeth II before it happened, as well as that of Davido's twins.

People comment on Pastor Robert's prophecy

Udigwe D'nuel Nuelworld said:

"Spiritual."

Chinaza Boniface said:

"Very deep."

Victor Olorunwa said:

"You're a seer in deed sir."

Excel Mathew Okorie said:

"Omo Papa you dey see make God open my file na Biko."

Juliet Felix Akazogie said:

"Waooooh Nice Moment, That's Y Most Times...Is Very Good...To Be Spiritually Sensitive..."

Pastor's old prophecy about Davido's twins resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor's January 2023 prophecy about Davido's twins had got many people talking.

On January 16, 2023, Robert released a series of prophecies, including one about Davido having a set of twins.

His prophecy about Davido's twins also came with a warning. According to him, powers would want to turn the gender of his male twin to a female after taking the unborn girl child.

