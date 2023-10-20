Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, best known as Davido, has done more than expected for popular social media user VeryDarkMan

It was reported on the evening of October 19 that the Afrobeats star flew the outspoken TikToker into Lagos on a private jet

In a new development, the DMW executive encouraged the young man to stay an extra 12 months in the expensive hotel room he had booked for him

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has continued to surprise netizens with the regal treatment he gave popular social media user Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan.

Legit.ng had reported that the DMW executive sponsored the sensational TikToker on a private jet from Abuja to Lagos.

Davido hosts Verydarkman in Lagos Credit: @verydarkblackman, @davido

Source: Instagram

The excited young man went live on Instagram to show off the opulent interiors of the hotel room that the musician provided.

During the Instagram live video, OBO (as he is fondly called) jokingly told VeryDarkMan that he could stay in the hotel for 12 months if he desired.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Davido wrote:

"U fit dey 1 year"

See the picture of his statement below

Davido tells Verydarkman to stay in the room he booked for one year Credit: @verydarkblackman, @davido

Source: Instagram

Verydarkman finally meets Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest

In other related news, Legit.ng previously reported on VeryDarkMan finally meeting Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest.

Recall that Davido recently flew VeryDarkMan to Lagos and lodged him in a luxury hotel ahead of their meeting.

VeryDarkMan shared a video of himself chilling in Lagos with Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest. They appeared to be in a lounge eating as they made a video.

Kanayo O. Kanayo blasts VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo reacted to comments by VeryDarkMan about John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly called Mr Ibu’s health condition.

Recall that the TikTok activist heavily blasted Nollywood on social media after the veteran actor cried out for financial help from his sick bed.

Shortly after VeryDarkMan’s video went viral, Kanayo went online to share his thoughts on it.

Rare video of VeryDarkMan with Hausa men leaks online

Legit.ng also reported that the activist stunned netizens with a new video he shared on social media. In the clip, he was seen boldly teaching Hausa artisans self-defence techniques.

In the video, he emphasised that life does not have to be hard and encouraged people to live for themselves rather than trying to impress others.

The comment section of the viral video was flooded with expressions of love and support for VeryDarkMan.

Source: Legit.ng