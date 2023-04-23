Singer Davido has revealed his uncle and Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke will grace his Lagos 'Timeless' concert

The singer took to his Instastory to share a picture of what seems to be his uncle driving, adding that he was on his way to the concert

This update has stirred excitement from many of the DMW label boss fans and followers on social media

A few hours before his Lagos 'Timeless' concert set to take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), music star David Adeleke better known as Davido, has revealed his uncle and Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke will present at the big event.

Davido shared the exciting update via his Instastory while sharing a picture which seems to be that of his uncle in a car.

Davido reveals his uncle is on the way to Lagos concert. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He wrote in the caption:

"Excellency on the way, we go dance tire today."

See the post below:

Fans react as Davido reveals Governor Adeleke will be present at the Timeless concert

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

behappygang:

"He’s always present love that man so much ."

_thehawkins:

"Who know say uncle demola go become governor ?"

JeremiahOluwol:

"Our Dancing Governor."

