Again, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a crucial shake-up in some agencies and parastatals

President Tinubu fired eight director generals/CEOs in some agencies under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation in his latest move

Meanwhile, he has approved the appointment of replacements whose duties would immediately commence

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has given the green light for the appointment of eight new Chief Executive Officers to lead Parastatals and Agencies falling under the purview of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

This development, confirmed on Thursday, October 19, was made known in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser on media and publicity to the President.

Tinubu's message to new appointees

The newly appointed CEOs will take charge of agencies such as the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Voice of Nigeria (VON), and three others.

The President has entrusted these leaders with the responsibility to bring innovation and create fresh opportunities for Nigerians by reforming these crucial government institutions.

These institutions are pivotal in uniting the nation, influencing the public mindset, and showcasing Nigeria globally.

The President has also directed that these appointments take immediate effect, as outlined in the statement.

Below is the complete list of appointees

(1) National Orientation Agency (NOA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu

(2) Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos

(3) Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Muhammed Bulama

(4) National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Charles Ebuebu

(5) Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace

(6) Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Lekan Fadolapo

(7) News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) — Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali

(8) Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Executive Secretary / CEO — Mr. Dili Ezughah

